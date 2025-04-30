Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan to be commissioner of Real American Freestyle

Hulk Hogan felt sure he was onto something.
After watching the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, he was absolutely certain.
Hogan is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, and he stayed in that lane until his teenage stepson pulled him into watching freestyle wrestling. After becoming more familiar with it, Hogan started to believe the sport could become more popular and profitable with the right promotion.
Then, it happened. Last month, Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson stunned Minnesota's Gable Steveson — an Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo — with a late takedown to claim the national title at heavyweight.
Hendrickson saluted President Donald Trump after his victory last month in Philadelphia. Then, with a United States flag draped over his shoulders, the Air Force second lieutenant walked over and shook Trump's hand and hugged him.
Hendrickson's dramatic win and the moments that followed vaulted freestyle wrestling into the mainstream and made the timing perfect for Hogan to help launch Real American Freestyle. He'll be commissioner of a league that announced its plans on Wednesday.
Hogan wants the league to provide more earnings opportunities for a sport that historically has lacked them. And after Hendrickson's big moment, he feels the time is now.
''When I saw that happen and I saw our President hug him, I went, OK, we are on point, we're ready to go and instincts have prevailed and I smell victory,'' Hogan said. ''I think we're right on track, brother."