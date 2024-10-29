Wires

Pro Women's Hockey League announces plans to expand by 2 teams for 2025-26 season

Pro Women's Hockey League announces plans to expand by 2 teams for 2025-26 season.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 5:40PM

NEW YORK — Pro Women's Hockey League announces plans to expand by 2 teams for 2025-26 season.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.

Wires

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games

Wires

North Korea confirms it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile