Pro scouts make adjustments as they navigate the evolving college football world ahead of NFL draft

''I don't know if you need to be the first team, but you don't want to be the last that incorporates it.'' said Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who worked previously as a portfolio manager and commodities trader on Wall Street. ''You need to get a lot of data, right? You need to get large numbers of years, number of interactions, numbers of results, to really get good insights and we're building toward that. You want to make sure that you don't use a two-year insight. Think about an AI model as a scout. Would you trust a one-year scout or the 10-year scout?''