Pro scouts make adjustments as they navigate the evolving college football world ahead of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS — When San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch interviews a draft prospect, he often feels as though he's entered a strange new scouting universe.
Today's players talk openly about agents and endorsement deals, and they're not shy about describing journeys to three or four schools or playing for an equal number of head coaches.
Lynch may not like everything about today's college landscape, but he realizes the 49ers must adapt or they'll face severe consequences — just like every other NFL front office.
''We're still kind of in that Wild West,'' he said in February while describing the interview process before the April 24-26 draft. ''It's great to learn about them, but when you hear them (say), ‘My agent and I made a decision,' it's like ‘Wait, you're not supposed to have an agent?' Yes, you do have agents. High school kids have agents. It's a different world.''
NFL scouts have spent decades navigating these sorts of changes.
They long ago abandoned the practice of relying primarily on the eye test or film study to make draft picks, instead investing significant time and money unearthing morsels of background and medical information while commiserating with college coaches they trust.
Now they're living in a new world of adjustments.
As the transfer portal essentially turned college athletes into free agents with hefty NIL deals, some scouts find themselves going through more complex webs to do a thorough job.