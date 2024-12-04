Pro Picks: Falcons will upset the Vikings in Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota

A miserable season for the Jaguars keeps getting worse. Trevor Lawrence returned from an injury only to suffer a concussion on a late hit. The team is heading toward another top draft pick. They picked No. 1 overall in 2021 and 2022. The Titans are only slightly better. QB Will Levis has shown improvement over the past four games after returning from a shoulder injury. The Jaguars are 0-9 straight up in their past nine road games and 1-9 straight up in their past 10 games in Tennessee. The Titans are 1-7 against the spread in their past eight games overall and 0-5 ATS in their past five home games.