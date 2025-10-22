Vikings

Ex-Viking Kevin Williams among 52 in mix for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his sixth season of eligibility, the former defensive tackle has never advanced to the 25-player semifinal list.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2025 at 3:01PM
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Kevin Williams (93) walked off the field at the end of the game.
Kevin Williams is in the mix for the next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maybe a sixth time will be the charm in former Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams’ quest to clear the next hurdle en route to joining former teammate Jared Allen in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Williams, a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and a member of the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2000s, is on the list of 52 former players that will be reduced to 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, the Hall announced this morning.

In his sixth year of eligibility, Williams has never been a semifinalist, rare for a five-time first-team All-Pro and member of an all-decade team.

The Hall’s Modern Era Players Screening Committee chose the 52 players among an initial list of 128 candidates.

Eight players are in their first year of eligibility, including likely first-ballot Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the Minneapolis native and Holy Angels graduate who played all 17 seasons with the Cardinals and ranks second all-time in NFL history in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492), and sixth in receiving touchdowns (121).

The ninth pick of the 2003 draft, Williams played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Vikings. In his first seven seasons, Williams earned all five All-Pro selections, all six Pro Bowls and notched 48 ½ of his 63 career sacks.

Williams is one of 22 defenders on the NFL’s Team of the 2000s. All but four are in the Hall of Fame. The only one with more than five first-team All-Pro selections was Hall of Famer Ray Lewis with seven. Four other Hall of Famers on that team of the 2000s had five first-team All-Pro selections — Ed Reed, Derrick Brooks, Zach Thomas and Brian Dawkins.

Also on the list of 52 is kicker Gary Anderson, who played five of his 23 seasons with the Vikings (1998-2002).

Four players on the list – Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson, Rams receiver Torry Holt, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri — automatically advance to the final 15 because they were among the final seven a year ago, when only three players — Antonio Gates, Eric Allen and Jared Allen in his fifth year of eligibility — received enough votes from the Hall’s 50-member selection committee.

The selection committee will cut the list of 52 to 25 in the next five weeks.

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

