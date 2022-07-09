ARLINGTON, TEXAS – In the seven weeks since Chris Paddack underwent his second Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery, the Twins pitcher has used his time away from baseball for a worthwhile cause: raising a German shorthaired pointer puppy named Deuce, a brother to his first dog, Ace.

"He's like having a little kid running around," Paddack said. "He's keeping me busy."

By the time Paddack is ready to return to baseball, though, Deuce might be a prize-winning show dog. The righthander has been desperate to satisfy his craving for competition since he won't be making his Twins return until 2023. Being in the dugout for the three-game series at the Rangers, even just to watch, has been something he's eagerly anticipated.

The 26-year-old Texas native has been in the Dallas area since his surgery, on a similar schedule to fellow starter Kenta Maeda, who is now back with the Twins and aiming for a fall return. Paddack said he will be in Dallas until October, doing the tedious part of the rehab process. He will then likely bounce back and forth from Texas and the Twins' facility in Fort Myers, Fla., before he begins his throwing progression in January.

Paddack had the Tommy John procedure on his right arm as a minor leaguer in 2016, so he is familiar with having to take it slow. But he did remark that he is about two weeks ahead of schedule in terms of freeing himself from the arm brace, which comes off next week.

The only different aspect from that first operation is where the doctors harvested the tendon from to use in the ligament repair. The first time was from his right wrist, while this time it was his left knee.

"It barks at me a little bit, which is all normal," said Paddack, who was acquired on Opening Day with Emilio Pagan from San Diego for Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker. "… Certain movements that if I ever get lazy, and I go to my shoe or whatever it is, it'll remind me kind of like a charley horse, like stretching your hamstrings is what it feels like."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he made a point to text Paddack and invite him to rejoin the clubhouse this weekend. Baldelli dealt with injuries in his playing days and knows how necessary a break from the recovery monotony is.

"It's fun to get a nice jolt of adrenaline and get out there for a big-league ballgame and remind yourself briefly for a little bit what that feels like," Baldelli said. "… I just wanted to see him here and have him spending some time with his teammates. And I think it's OK to have some fun, even when you're dealing with something like that. You've got to find a way to find some enjoyment."

Smith's return imminent

Reliever Joe Smith threw a bullpen Friday, which might be the last hurdle for him to clear before he comes off the 15-day injured list. Smith hasn't pitched since June 23, dealing with upper trap tightness.

"He's feeling better. He's doing OK physically," Baldelli said. "We want to make sure we're set, though, and ready, and it makes most sense whatever day we choose. It could potentially be [Saturday], but it might not be."