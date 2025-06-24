Prized prospect Chase Burns excited to make MLB debut for Reds against Yankees

CINCINNATI — Growing up, Chase Burns dreamed of playing for the New York Yankees.
He's about to make his major league debut against them.
The 22-year-old Burns will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, less than a year after being the second overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft.
''I wanted to be like Derek Jeter and play shortstop. I'm excited to have a Reds uniform, though,'' Burns said Monday before Cincinnati opened a three-game series against the Yankees.
The right-hander went 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts with Class-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville before Reds brass declared him big league ready. He was elevated to the taxi squad Monday and will be added to the active roster before Tuesday's game.
''I talked about it a lot. I wanted to move up quick and make an impact, but when it happens it's surreal. Just the other day it felt like I was in Dayton and making my first start,'' Burns said.
Burns will be the fifth first-round selection from last year's draft to reach the majors, joining Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz, Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone, Angels second baseman Christian Moore and Astros outfielder Cam Smith. Burns and Kurtz both attended Wake Forest.
Burns' strength is his fastball, which is averaging 97 mph and regularly hits triple digits. He also has an above-average slider as a secondary pitch and has improved his changeup.