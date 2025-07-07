DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Private security firm warns new attack targets ship in Red Sea, with 2 security guards on board hurt and 2 missing.
Private security firm warns new attack targets ship in Red Sea, with 2 security guards on board hurt and 2 missing
Private security firm warns new attack targets ship in Red Sea, with 2 security guards on board hurt and 2 missing.
The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 5:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
About 90 Guard troops, over a dozen Humvees sent to protect immigration officers in Los Angeles operation, officials say
About 90 Guard troops, over a dozen Humvees sent to protect immigration officers in Los Angeles operation, officials say.