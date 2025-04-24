Private equity executive raped and tortured women at his Manhattan apartment, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — A private equity executive turned his Manhattan apartment into a torture chamber of ''grotesque sexual violence," prosecutors said Thursday. The 43-year-old is accused of raping six women over five months in a depraved spree in which he punched, waterboarded and shocked victims with a cattle prod and kept recordings of the assaults as trophies.
Ryan Hemphill, who remains jailed after his arrest last month, pleaded not guilty to a 116-count indictment charging him with predatory sexual assault and other crimes dating to last October. He didn't say anything else during the proceeding, sitting quietly in a khaki jail suit with his cuffed hands clutching a cross behind his back.
If convicted, Hemphill could spend the rest of his life in prison. He was previously acquitted in 2015 of choking and holding a knife to his ex-girlfriend's throat after testifying that he enjoyed strangling her during sex.
''We have reason to believe these six victims are only the tip of the iceberg,'' Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer told Judge Ann E. Scherzer.
Hemphill's apartment, near the Empire State Building, was outfitted with cameras, and investigators have recovered images showing dozens, if not hundreds, of other women, many of them naked and blindfolded, Curzer said.
Hemphill met the six women through websites, including some that specialize in ''sugar daddy'' arrangements for women seeking wealthy romantic partners, Curzer said.
He told the women he was into role play and dominance and offered them large sums of money in exchange for companionship, though he ended up not paying some of the women or giving them fake money instead, Curzer said.
As Hemphill got to know the women, he convinced them to confide their past sexual traumas, which he then deliberately reenacted as he assaulted them, Curzer said. He took advantage of some victims' inexperience, the prosecutor said, or crossed boundaries that victims had clearly articulated.