Pritzker and Ocasio-Cortez: A billionaire and a former bartender emerge as Trump resistance leaders

''If you think I'm overreacting and sounding the alarm too soon, consider this: It took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, eight hours and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional republic,'' the governor said his joint budget and State of the State address on Feb. 19. ''All I'm saying is when the five-alarm fire starts to burn, every good person better be ready to man a post with a bucket of water if you want to stop it from raging out of control.''