Wires

Prisoner serving life sentence for murder who escaped this week in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say

Prisoner serving life sentence for murder who escaped this week in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 9:56AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Prisoner serving life sentence for murder who escaped this week in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ``at a fast pace''

Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ''at a fast pace.''

Wires

India will hold local polls in disputed Kashmir from Sept. 18, 5 years after revoking its autonomy

Wires

Prisoner serving life sentence for murder who escaped this week in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say