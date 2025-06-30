Prisoner pleads no contest in connection with cellmate's brutal death at Wisconsin women's prison

According to a criminal complaint, staff at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac discovered Schulz-Juedes' body in the cell she shared with Sanchez in July 2023. Sanchez later called her mother and told her that she beat Schulz-Juedes to death with her bare hands because she had stopped taking her medication, was hearing voices and thought Schulz-Juedes had cleaned a toilet with Sanchez's toothbrush, the complaint said.