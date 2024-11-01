Prison work assignments used to lure and rape female inmates. Guards sometimes walk free

Youst said she had no concerns about Widen when she first arrived at the Huntington Work Release Center. In fact, she said he was a favorite among many of the men and women living there, sometimes sneaking them cigarettes or warning them about shakedowns. She said he also helped make a write-up against her go away after she was caught with a contraband cellphone – an incident that could have gotten her sent back to prison and farther away from her young daughter, who was living just down the street.