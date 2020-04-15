A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to a term of more than 14 years for raping two women in Minneapolis while out of jail on bail after being charged with an attempted sexual assault.

Johnny O. De Leon, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to 14⅓ years in connection with all three assaults over a six-month span from late 2018 to mid-2019.

With credit for time in jail on the various criminal sexual conduct charges, De Leon’s sentence from Judge Tamara Garcia means he will spend roughly nine years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Criminal complaints laid out this timeline:

On Dec. 16, 2018, De Leon met a woman at a bar on S. Lyndale Avenue. His attempt to rape her behind a nearby home was thwarted when men came to her rescue. They held De Leon until police arrived.

Bail was set at $75,000 by Garcia, and De Leon was released from jail on Dec. 27, 2018, after paying $7,500 to a bail bond agency. Terms for his release included that he remain law-abiding and not possess weapons.

On May 19, 2019, De Leon picked up a woman along E. Lake Street and paid her for sex in the back seat of his car. He grabbed her by the throat and forced her to have sex, then dropped her off a few blocks away.

On June 17, 2019, De Leon drove up to a woman as she walked along E. Lake Street, and she accepted a ride. He drove into a parking lot, pulled his pocket knife and a handgun, and raped her.

On June 25, 2019, De Leon was arrested. Garcia set De Leon’s bail at $1.5 million; he has remained in custody since then.