Prison for man who was drunk, caused crash in Elk River that killed woman just after they kissed

A man has received a four-year term for driving drunk and high while kissing his girlfriend just before he collided with another vehicle in Elk River and killed her.
Chase Allen Bosshardt, 33, of Toquerville in southwestern Utah, was sentenced in Sherburne County District Court after pleading guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash about 3:40 p.m. July 19, 2024, that killed 36-year-old Ashley Cheyenne Jones of Mountain Ranch, Calif.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Bosshardt is expected to serve about 1⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Bosshardt suffered noncritical injuries from the collision. Three people in the other vehicle survived their injuries at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Gary Street.
The driver of a BMW SUV told a state trooper at the scene that he was heading east on Hwy. 10 in the left lane and that a compact Kia SUV turned left in front of him toward southbound Gary Street. The BMW driver said he hit the brakes but could not avoid hitting the smaller SUV.
A driver who saw the collision said the Kia crossed the median of Hwy. 10 into the path of the BMW and “was traveling so fast that it was bouncing as it went through dips in the road,” the charges read.
While at the hospital, Bosshardt told a trooper that he had been with Jones at McCoy’s Irish Pub in Elk River. He said he had one “tall” beer and nothing to eat. He added that he had been drinking the night before until 6 a.m.