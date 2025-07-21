News & Politics

Prison for man who was drunk, caused crash in Elk River that killed woman just after they kissed

The driver’s BAC was 0.10%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 12:46PM
Sherburne County District Court (Sherburne County District Court)

A man has received a four-year term for driving drunk and high while kissing his girlfriend just before he collided with another vehicle in Elk River and killed her.

Chase Allen Bosshardt, 33, of Toquerville in southwestern Utah, was sentenced in Sherburne County District Court after pleading guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash about 3:40 p.m. July 19, 2024, that killed 36-year-old Ashley Cheyenne Jones of Mountain Ranch, Calif.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Bosshardt is expected to serve about 1⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Bosshardt suffered noncritical injuries from the collision. Three people in the other vehicle survived their injuries at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Gary Street.

According to the criminal complaint and the patrol:

The driver of a BMW SUV told a state trooper at the scene that he was heading east on Hwy. 10 in the left lane and that a compact Kia SUV turned left in front of him toward southbound Gary Street. The BMW driver said he hit the brakes but could not avoid hitting the smaller SUV.

A driver who saw the collision said the Kia crossed the median of Hwy. 10 into the path of the BMW and “was traveling so fast that it was bouncing as it went through dips in the road,” the charges read.

While at the hospital, Bosshardt told a trooper that he had been with Jones at McCoy’s Irish Pub in Elk River. He said he had one “tall” beer and nothing to eat. He added that he had been drinking the night before until 6 a.m.

Bosshardt added that he and Jones “had been making out in the vehicle before the crash occurred,” and he believed she wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The trooper gave Bosshardt a preliminary breath test, and “a weak” exhale from him measured his blood alcohol content at 0.10%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. Bosshardt also acknowledged having smoked marijuana the night before. The trooper saw green stains on Bosshardt’s tongue, bolstering the contention that he was under the influence of the drug at the time of the crash.

A staff member at McCoy’s told a trooper that Bosshardt drank two tall beers, a smaller beer and a mixed drink.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Jury convicts man of killing carjack victim who was lured to Minneapolis on dating app

card image

The vehicle owner ran, but Vernon Archie shot him and took the keys, according to the charges.

News & Politics

Iconic Stone Arch Bridge will reopen even earlier than expected

card image

News & Politics

Delta plane leaving Minneapolis avoids near collision with B-52 bomber

card image