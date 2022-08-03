GOP Rep. Tony Albright of Prior Lake will resign Friday, five months before the end of his fifth term, which he had already said would be his last.

Albright said in an interview Wednesday that it was "difficult to serve two masters" by remaining in the Legislature and seeking new employment. He said he expects to make an announcement "very soon" about his new job but declined to say more about what he will be doing.

"I'm hoping that I can use my life's experience going forward in ways that benefit everyone, including my family," Albright said. "I'm very excited about the opportunities that have been presented to me."

Albright, 60, was the lead Republican on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. In his resignation letter Tuesday, Albright said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to represent Prior Lake, Jordan and surrounding townships for the past 10 years.

Albright was in the news recently for comments he made about abortion in late July on the podcast, "Wrong About Everything."

Speaking to host Javier Morillo, Albright said he supported a total ban on abortion with "no exceptions." Morillo asked about the recent well-publicized case of a 10-year-old in Ohio who was impregnated by rape and had to travel to Indiana for an abortion.

Morillo asked if that child should be forced to continue with the pregnancy. Albright said, "In this case, yes."

His early resignation wasn't connected to any reaction to his comments, Albright said.

Because of the timing of his departure, there is no need for a special election to fill the remainder of his term. A successor will be chosen in the November election.