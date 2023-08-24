Get out your scissors and colored pencils to create your own State Fair paper doll. Fairchild has big plans for his day at the fair — make sure he's suited up right!

DOWNLOAD CUTOUTS

NOTE: After downloading the file, look for Fairchild-cutouts.zip on your computer (likely in your Downloads folder). Unzip the file and you will see a folder named Fairchild-cutouts. Inside are five .pdf files. Open each file using Adobe Acrobat and print. Select "fit" rather than "actual size" in the print dialogue screen. The full-sized images will be printed on an 8.5" x 11" pieces of paper that you can cut out and color.

Directions for downloading and printing cutouts are above this image.
Kevin Cannon, Special to the Star Tribune
