EASTON, PA — Blake Stenstrom threw for 290 yards, Ryan Butler scored twice and Princeton stymied Lafayette 23-2 on Saturday.

After the two teams punted on their opening drives, the Tigers (4-0) sealed the win with three consecutive touchdown drives. Butler's 8-yard scoring run completed a nine-play, 54-yard drive. Niko Vangarelli scored from the 1 to complete a 12-play, 62-yard drive and Butler ran it in from a yard to finish a 10-play, 63-yard drive.

On the point-after attempt following Butler's second score, the Leopards' Byron Johnson registered a defensive conversion, returning the blocked PAT for Lafayette's only points. Rent Montie threw for 111 yards as Princeton held the Leopards (2-4) to 206 yards of offense.

Princeton leads the all-time series 45-4-3 and has won 11 straight meetings in a rivalry that dates to 1883.

