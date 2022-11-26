LONDON — Ryan Langborg's 17 points helped Princeton defeat Northeastern 56-54 on Saturday.

Langborg also added six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (4-2). Tosan Evbuomwan shot 5 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Xaivian Lee was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (1-5) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Alexander Nwagha added 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.