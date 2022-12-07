PRINCETON, N.J. — Ryan Langborg had 19 points in Princeton's 69-58 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Langborg added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Tosan Evbuomwan was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Tigers.
CJ Fulton finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (1-9). Lafayette also got 13 points and six rebounds from Kyle Jenkins. Leo O'Boyle also put up six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion
The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.
Sports
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings face 'feisty' Lions team with NFC North title in reach
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, look at the NFC playoff standings and more random musings on the latest episode.
Sports
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night.
Sports
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.