LONDON — Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
In a tweet from the royal family's account, the palace said it is "very pleased'' to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021.
The tweet says "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."
Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Eugenie, 30, the queen's granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.
