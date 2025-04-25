Princess Anne joins solemn ceremony in Turkey marking 110th anniversary of WWI battle

CANAKKALE, Turkey — Britain's Princess Anne, New Zealand's prime minister and Australia's governor-general gathered near the World War I battlefields on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula at a dawn ceremony Friday to remember the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic campaign 110 years ago.
The gathering took place near a beach where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, or Anzacs, first landed at Gallipoli at dawn on April 25, 1915.
As the sun began to rise, the ceremony in northwest Turkey kicked off with a mournful Mauri lament, setting the tone for a solemn observance that included prayers and the laying of wreaths.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke of the human cost of war and the importance of preventing conflict in the future.
''Anzac troops came ashore here shoulder-to-shoulder with their brothers from half a world away. Some anticipated adventure far from home. But as the sun rose and the shadows drained from the gullies, it was not adventure that greeted them, but horror,'' Luxon said.
''It would be a disservice to those whose valor we remember, if we forget the real lesson of this campaign: That we should do all we can — all we can — to prevent anything like it happening again,'' he added.
The campaign, part of a British-led effort to defeat the Ottoman Empire, ultimately failed, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides during the eight-month conflict. It aimed to secure a naval route from the Mediterranean Sea to Istanbul through the Dardanelles, and knock the Ottomans out of the war.
As in previous years, travelers from Australian and New Zealanders camped overnight at the site which is now known as Anzac Cove, to attend the dawn service.