Surprises, of course, there surprises. What do fans expect at a Prince event?

For the 40th anniversary celebration of the opening of his "Purple Rain" movie Saturday at Target Center, Prince's pal Sheila E. showed up unadvertised (she was performing nearby at the Dakota). Purple clothing designer Vaughn Terry was there, so too, Sandra Gershman Collins, the actress who got tossed into a dumpster in the movie's sexist scene.

But the biggest surprise came after the movie screening, when Prince's sister, Sharon Nelson, was presented with his official prize for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"Do you know how many days I saw Prince walking around with that yellow pad? How many songs was he writing on that yellow pad?" said Nelson, attired in a full-length gold-sequined coat over a purple T-shirt. "I know he always wanted the writers' hall of fame award. I'm just happy for him. He has so much music that we haven't even heard yet."

Prince was reportedly nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013 but couldn't attend the ceremonies so he wasn't officially inducted. A 2004 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he died in 2016.

During the screening of "Purple Rain" at Target Center, several hundred fans — who came from as far away as France and New Orleans — cheered at key lines and scenes (such as the first shot of First Avenue) and for concert performances. They were loudest during the climactic song "Purple Rain," waving lit cellphones in unison.

In her brief welcoming appearance, Sheila E. told the Target Center audience that she had her car painted turquoise for "Purple Rain's" Hollywood premiere to match her outfit for the evening. She added that she gifted Prince a belt that he ended up wearing around his head. Surprises, indeed.

Gershman Collins assured the moviegoers that there were mattresses in the dumpster in which she was unceremoniously tossed.

Other folks from Prince's past participated Saturday including former manager Gilbert Davison, former Paisley Park director Mitch Maguire and former Paisley ambassador Mark Webster, who produced Saturday's event with Nelson.

The program ended with a stirring live rendition of "Purple Rain" by Sounds of Blackness singer Jamecia Bennett, dressed in purple and gold, accompanied by guitarist Deevo.

A separate screening of "Purple Rain" — the new 4K (high-def) version — took place at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. It was sold out.