A new Dolby-remade version of Prince's 'Purple Rain' will screen nationwide March 5

The hi-def restoration of the movie will play in AMC theaters, including Rosedale and Southdale in the Twin Cities.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 11:39PM
I would Dolby for you? A restored version of Prince's "Purple Rain" will be shown in AMC theaters on March 5. (Warner Bros. )

Prince fans in Minnesota and across the country will get a chance to see Prince’s “Purple Rain” movie like few have seen it before on March 5.

A newly restored version of the mostly Minnesota-made 1984 film will be shown exclusively in Dolby Cinema at 7 p.m. on that day at select AMC Theaters nationwide, including AMC’s Rosedale and Southdale outlets in the Twin Cities. Tickets for the special screenings ($15.50-$18.50) are on sale now via amctheaters.com.

“Every detail of the film — from the vibrant neon lights of First Avenue night club to The Kid’s iconic guitar — come to life through the ultra-vivid visuals of Dolby Vision,” heralds the press release sent out Wednesday by Dolby Laboratories and Warner Bros. Pictures. They are also screening it in U.K. theaters on March 5.

This new high-def restored version earned a rave reception from the hardcore fans who saw it screened last June around the corner from First Ave at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, which was part of Paisley Park’s annual Prince Celebration.

Last year’s Celebration centered around the 40th anniversary of the cult-loved movie and its landmark soundtrack album. Next month’s screenings also are being tied to the 40th, albeit eight months past the anniversary date. That’s OK; real Prince fans are used to things happening later than planned.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

