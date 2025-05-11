Sports

Prince Owusu's goal leads Montreal to first win of MLS season, 1-0 over NYCFC

Prince Owusu scored the game's only goal and CF Montreal defeated New York City 1-0 on Saturday for Montreal's first win of the MLS season.

May 11, 2025 at 1:59AM

NEW YORK — Prince Owusu scored the game's only goal and CF Montreal defeated New York City 1-0 on Saturday for Montreal's first win of the MLS season.

Montreal's Jonathan Sirois made two stops for the clean sheet and Matt Freese made seven saves for NYCFC.

In the third minute of the second half, Owusu scored with a difficult left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Victor Loturi assisted.

NYCFC had 60.5% possession but was outshot 22-9 overall and 8-2 on goal.

The victory ended Montreal's 11-match winless streak.

New York City played without Malachi Jones, Kevin O'Toole, Keaton Parks, and Birk Risa.

NYCFC (5-5-2, 17 points) had won three of its last four MLS matches.

Montreal (1-8-3, 6 points) hosts Columbus on Wednesday and New York City visits DC United. ___

