Prince Owusu scores 2 goals, Montreal snaps 5-game winless streak, beats Dynamo 3-1

Owusu nearly lost the ball while fighting off a defender near the penalty spot before he rolled a left-footer into the net in the 30th minute. Then, on the counter-attack in the 32nd, Owusu slipped in front of defender Femi Awodesu and went up high for a header — off an arcing entry played in by Aleksandr Guboglo, the 18-year-old's first assist in MLS — from the center of the area that made it 2-0.