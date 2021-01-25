EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Lydia Giomi added a double-double off the bench and No. 13 Oregon defeated Washington 69-52 on Sunday.

Giomi had 11 points and 10 rebounds and fellow reserve Sydney Parrish added 12 points for the short-handed Ducks (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference), who were without starters Nyara Sabally and Erin Boley, who had made 84 consecutive starts.

Angela Dugalic scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds in her first career start. Te-Hina Paopao scored 10 with six assists and three steals.

Haley Van Dyke scored 13 to lead the Huskies (4-5, 1-5). UW has lost four straight, the first one to the Ducks 73-49 in Seattle on Dec. 19. Since then they have had six games postponed, including the last five. Tameiya Sadler and Darcy Rees both scored 10.

Parish had a pair of 3-pointers and Prince scored twice in a first-quarter 12-0 run to get the Ducks started. They got the lead to 26-12 on a Giomi basket in the middle of the second quarter before the Huskies had an 11-2 run. It was 32-23 at the half.

Oregon scored the first four points of the third quarter to put the lead in double figures for good, stretching it as high as 20 and to 22 midway through the fourth quarter.

The usually high-powered Ducks continued to win with defense, holding their 10th opponent to fewer than 60 points.

Oregon goes to Utah on Friday. The Huskies have a makeup game with Oregon State on Tuesday. .

