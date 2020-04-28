TV viewers went crazy for Tuesday’s two-hour “Grammy Salute to Prince” TV special, so much so that CBS has announced it will rebroadcast the all-star tribute to the Minnesota music legend this Saturday night.

“High-Rated Prince Special Earns a Saturday Replay,” reads a headline from trade publication Variety, which reported that about 6.5 million viewers tuned into the special when it first aired. That made it the top-rated show in its timeslot Tuesday, which was the fourth anniversary of Prince’s death.

Revolution drummer Bobby Z was thus rather prophetic when he told Jon Bream about the show airing amid the pandemic lockdown, “Leave it to Prince to have an old-fashioned big-time TV show when it’s going to be hard to do these kind of things for a long time. He pulled it off again: Being the biggest thing on national television when nobody else can get on.”

It would be nice for CBS to sub in some of the cut footage of the Revolution performing at the original Jan. 28 taping in Los Angeles; Prince’s heyday-era Minneapolis band only got about 10 minutes of air time at show’s end while Sheila E dutifully served as bandleader the rest of the night. But the special will be rebroadcast as-is.

That means Usher’s rather forgettable tribute montage from the Grammy Awards telecast will now be shown three times on the network. However, the “Salute’s” more electrifying performances by Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., St. Vincent, John Legend, the Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples and Morris Day with the Time are worth seeing; yes, even for a second time.

Here are a couple of those clips. More are up at the Grammys website.