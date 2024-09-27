Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' house

The film, along with the hit album of the same name, made Prince a superstar through songs like the title track, ''Let's Go Crazy,'' and ''When Doves Cry.'' Those followed other hits, such as ''1999'' and ''Little Red Corvette,'' and he sold more than 100 million records with a gender- and genre-defying blend of rock, funk and soul. He died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57 at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.