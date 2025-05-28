Sports

Prime Video's first NASCAR race averages 2.72 million viewers, younger audience

Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 averaged 2.72 million viewers in Prime Video's first NASCAR race.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 10:37PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 averaged 2.72 million viewers in Prime Video's first NASCAR race.

The race, which was won by Ross Chastain, was the third-highest-watched NASCAR race this season not carried by Fox. FS1 averaged 2.89 million viewers for the March 16 race at Las Vegas and 2.84 million for Phoenix on March 9.

Fox Sports had the first 12 races of the season, with eight being carried on FS1. Last year's Coca-Cola 600 on Fox averaged 3.2 million viewers.

According to Nielsen, the audience for Sunday night's race peaked at 2.92 million viewers near the midway point.

Prime Video's audience had an average age of 55.8 years, which is more than six years younger than the average median age of viewers watching NASCAR Cup Series races on linear TV (61.9).

The 67-minute postrace show averaged 1.04 million viewers and peaked at 1.26 million.

This was the first of five races that Prime Video will carry this season.

___

AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar-racing

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Chelsea wins Conference League to complete set of UEFA titles in liftoff for American owners

Chelsea finally has a trophy to show for the unprecedented levels of spending under its American owners, even if it's hardly one they'd have craved.

Sports

California changed rules for a track-and-field meet after a trans athlete's success. What to know

Sports

Prime Video's first NASCAR race averages 2.72 million viewers, younger audience