Prime Video brings familiar faces and new voices to NBA coverage

Prime Video will have many familiar faces along with some new voices when it begins its first season of NBA coverage in October.
Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy are coming over from TNT while Cassidy Hubbarth is coming from ESPN.
Harlan and Van Gundy were part of TNT's crew for its final NBA game on May 31, when the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Harlan was with TNT since 1996 while Van Gundy returned to being an analyst in 2021 after being fired as New Orleans' coach.
Eagle, who has called Nets games since 1996, began doing national games for TNT in 2010.
Prime Video will not have set announcing pairings or name an ''A'' or ''B'' team, but Eagle is likely to be the voice for the top games, including a conference finals series in 2027. He's also been the lead voice for CBS coverage of the men's NCAA Tournament the last two years.
''We're not in a situation where we have like a single game of the week. We have two big games every week and more after the NFL season ends,'' said Jared Stacy, Prime Video's head of production. ''So we're always going to sort of be living in this doubleheader world and we're treating every game like a big game. We like the ability to be flexible and try out different combinations as we go."
Hubbarth not only worked games as a sideline reporter for ESPN, but served as a guest host on the network's NBA studio shows and also hosted the digital series ''Hoop Streams.''