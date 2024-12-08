Wires

By The Associated Press

December 8, 2024 at 1:09PM

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights following Syrian unrest.

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins the season-ending Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins the season-ending Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Iran, a close ally of Assad, says Syrians should decide their country's future without foreign intervention

