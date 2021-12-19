JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — George Pridgett had 12 points off the bench to lead Jacksonville to an 87-48 win over Webber International on Saturday.

Mike Marsh had 11 points for the Dolphins (7-3), who have won five straight at home. Jordan Davis added 10 points and six assists. Osayi Osifo had eight rebounds.

Jacksonville posted a season-high 22 assists.

Jacksonville dominated the first half and led 45-17 at the break. The Dolphins' 45 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Terrance Lakes had 11 points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com