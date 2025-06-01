Pride Month starts this weekend. Here's what to expect

Pride Month kicks off with events around the world starting this weekend.
It's an annual series of parades and other gatherings to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and rights.
At its heart, Pride is both a party and a protest.
In the U.S. this year, that means speaking out against a slew of policies that impose restrictions on transgender people and that try to end diversity, equity and inclusion programming in government, education and businesses.
Here's a look at the event's roots and this year's events and themes.
When Pride Month began
The monthlong global celebration began with Gay Pride Week in late June 1970, a year after the violent police raid at New York's Stonewall Inn, a gay bar.
At a time when many LGBTQ+ people kept their identities private, the June 28, 1969, raid sparked a series of public protests and catalyzed the gay rights movement.