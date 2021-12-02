CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Marvin Price had 17 points off the bench to lead Western Carolina to a 102-47 win over Warren Wilson on Wednesday night.
Madison Monroe had 13 points for Western Carolina (4-4). Cam Bacote and Marcus Banks each had 12 points.
Jerry Daye had 22 points for the Owls.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
