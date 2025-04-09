Previous execution reveals how South Carolina will put 2nd inmate to death by firing squad

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is legally required to keep some protocols secret as it prepares to put a man to death by firing squad for the murder of a public safety officer, but the only previous execution by bullets the state carried out last month reveals a few key details.
There won't be any kind of countdown heard or seen by witnesses before three volunteers all with live ammunition fire on Mikal Mahdi on Friday in the death chamber at a Columbia prison.
There will be a target with a red bull's-eye on the chest of the man being put to death for killing an off-duty police officer in an ambush in 2004.
And instead of the green prison jumpsuits worn by death row inmates, Mahdi will likely be in black jogging pants and a T-shirt.
Mahdi chose a firing squad over lethal injection or electrocution, as Brad Sigmon did for his March 7 execution, which was the first time the state had used the method. Just three other inmates in the U.S. have faced a firing squad since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 — all of them in Utah, in 1977, 1966 and 2010.
The crime
Mahdi, 41, was convicted of the 2004 death of Orangeburg Public Safety officer James Myers. Authorities said that Mahdi had killed a store clerk in North Carolina and stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Columbia when he hid in Myers' shed at his Calhoun County farm after he couldn't buy gas for the stolen car.
Myers was shot eight or nine times. His wife found his burned body in the shed, which had been the backdrop for their wedding 15 months earlier. Mahdi was arrested several days later in Myers' unmarked police truck in Florida.