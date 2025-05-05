Preview capsule for the Minnesota-Golden State Western Conference semifinal playoff series

Story line: There's a few of them, notably whether the Timberwolves can get to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year — and if they do, will it be one of those passing-of-the-torch moments on that side of the league? Wolves star Anthony Edwards might say he doesn't want to be the face of the league; if he leads Minnesota to a win in this series, he might not have a choice in the matter. The Warriors have to rest and regroup quickly after a total grinder of a series versus Houston.