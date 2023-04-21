Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Dogs have desires, fears, stressors and sources of joy just like their human owners. And while you shouldn't expect your dog to get into a fight with another dog, you can't predict that every walk, trip to the park or interaction with other dogs will go smoothly.

That's why Philadelphia-based experts Curtis Kelley, a certified dog trainer and owner of Pet Parent Allies, and Marlisa Moschella, owner of Pant Dog Center, encourage owners to do some prep work.

Know your dog's drive

A commonly used term to determine a dog's energy levels and need for interaction is "drive." High-drive dogs are like energizer bunnies that want to explore, run and sniff anything they can find. Low-drive dogs are more mellow, satisfied with leisurely walks and aren't as likely to venture off on their own.

If your dog is high-drive: Keep a tighter leash or use a harness if it likes to pull hard on the leash. Don't let your dog greet unknown dogs and be mindful of the way it plays and interacts with others.

If your dog is low-drive: Be mindful that other higher-drive dogs may trigger stress in a low-drive dog.

Read its signs

Your dog will tell you when it's feeling stressed or scared, if you know how to read its signs. Look for its body going rigidly stiff; its tail sticking straight up in the air like a flagpole; intense staring; showing its teeth and/or lips curled around teeth; snarling.

If you feel can't read your dog, reach out to a professional, said Moschella. Dog trainers can help identify stressors and triggers.

Prevent a fight from starting

The best way to break up a dog fight is to prevent one from happening in the first place.

1. Always have your dog leashed. If your dog pulls on the leash when walking, use a harness, which allows owners more control over their dog.

2. Be aware at all times. Make note of other people and dogs. Don't use your phone while walking your dog. Remember, not every dog owner is as alert as you. While your dog might be on its best behavior, other dogs may not be.

3. Keep away from unknown dogs. While your dog may have had dozens of friendly interactions with other dogs, it can take one wrong interaction to cause a scuffle. Most important, never let unknown dogs meet face to face.

4. Make space. When you see a dog on your side of the street, park or trail, simply walk to the other side of the street or area away from other dogs.

5. Ask for space. If another dog owner wants to approach you and your dog, don't hesitate to let them know you'd like space and that your dog isn't interested. It's not rude, it's about safety, said Moschella.

6. Block with your body. If you do interact with another person and their dog, keep your dog to the side of your body with you standing between them and the other dog.

De-escalate a dog fight

Stay calm and focused. While dog fights are scary, the owners need to take charge and break up the fight safely and quickly. Focus on the aggressor of the fight, and if that dog is able to be separated quickly, the fight may stop then and there.

If both dogs are on leashes: Both owners should stand directly behind their dogs and pull hard on the leash away from the other dog. If that doesn't work, try guiding the dogs into a nearby object like a chair, bench or pole that can separate them.

If neither dog is on a leash (a more difficult situation) use the "wheelbarrow" method. Both owners should stand directly behind their dog and grab onto its back legs. At the same time, both owners should pull up and backward, away from the other dog. Continue to back away to a safe distance and secure your dog to a leash.

If only one dog is on a leash, use a mix of the above techniques. While one owner is pulling back on the leashed dog, the owner of the unleashed dog should use the wheelbarrow method to pull their dog away. If the owner of the unleashed dog isn't present, then focus on the aggressor of the attack.