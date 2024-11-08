Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager

''I've always been interested in the business side of baseball,'' Fuld said. ''It's always been compelling to me. This came out of a conversation I had with Dave and (managing partner John Middleton) in the spring and we talked about the short-term, the mid-term and the long-term implications of this opportunity. It wasn't something I had given a ton of thought to at the time, but after I digested it and wrapped my head around it, it felt like a really compelling opportunity both professionally and personally.''