PHILADELPHIA — Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager.
Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager
Preston Mattingly, son of Don Mattingly, promoted to Philadelphia Phillies general manager.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 7:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District.