Rash: President’s press restrictions hurt Americans' right to know about their government

Under the direction of President Donald Trump, the FCC has already opened investigations into ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and NPR. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has ejected several mainstream media organizations from their assigned workspaces at the Pentagon and replaced them with conservative outlets. Additionally, the White House has denied access to the Associated Press because the worldwide news service has continued to call the Gulf of Mexico just that, instead of the Trump-decreed Gulf of America, a renaming that is not recognized internationally. And just this week the administration announced a new policy on the presidential press pool, the reporting cohort that represents the rest of their colleagues — and the country — in limited-access spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One.