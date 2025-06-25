President Trump to skip a preliminary meeting with king in UK and make state visit later this year

LONDON — U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a full state visit to Britain later this year, bypassing a suggestion put forward by King Charles III that the two men first meet informally over the summer when both are expected to be in Scotland.
Complexities in both the monarch's and the president's schedules put the kibosh on the idea, Britain's Press Association reported.
The hand-signed formal invitation for the state visit, known as the Manu Regia, was hand-delivered to the White House last week by representatives of the British Embassy in Washington.
The invitation formalizes Trump's unprecedented second state visit to Britain, which was first suggested in a letter from the king that Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered to the president in February during a meeting at the White House. A date for the state visit has not yet been announced.
The visit is seen as part of Starmer's effort to curry favor with Trump and lessen the impact of his America First policies on the United Kingdom. But the visit is controversial in Britain, where some lawmakers from Starmer's Labour Party have questioned whether the honor should be extended to Trump at a time that he is supporting Israel's war in Gaza and threatening the sovereignty of allies such as Canada and Greenland.
Charles will face his own challenges during the visit because he is head of state of both the United Kingdom and Canada, which Trump has suggested should become the 51st U.S. state. During a speech to the Canadian parliament last month, the king highlighted Canada's ''unique identity'' and ''sovereignty,'' while echoing the words of the country's national anthem when he said ''The True North is indeed strong and free.''
As a constitutional monarch, Charles acts on behalf of the elected government when he extends invitations for state visits. Still, such visits are coveted by many world leaders because it comes with all the pomp and circumstance that surrounds the royal family.
Visiting heads of state are normally greeted by the monarch before reviewing a cadre of troops in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats. There is often a ride in a horse-drawn carriage and a glittering state banquet in addition to bilateral meetings with top government officials.