ROME — The president of Italy summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to a Wednesday meeting after announcing he wants the quick formation of a non-political government to lead Italy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, President Sergio Mattarella said negotiations to try to forge a new government out of the collapsed coalition led by Premier Giuseppe Conte since September 2019.

The fragile prospects for reviving Conte's government through a revamped political coalition failed after former Premier Matteo Renzi gave a thumbs-down following days of frantic negotiations. Conte resigned last week after Renzi yanked his ministers to protest what he said was the premier's clumsy handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government currently is acting in a caretaking capacity, and Mattarella said Italy can't afford to suffer through a months-long campaign and early parliamentary election during a "crucial moment" of the pandemic. He appealed to all political parties in Parliament to support the formation of what he called a non-political government.

Mattarella didn't say who he might tap to lead that government. But the individual would likely be someone highly respected and considered by parties to be above the political fray.

Nicknamed "Super Mario,″ the 73-year-old Draghi was credited with playing a crucial role in saving Europe's single currency, the euro, when he was the European Central Bank's president.

The pandemic has devastated Italy's long-stagnant economy and left the country with Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

During the last-ditch discussions that failed Tuesday, the parties in what is now Conte's caretaker government squabbled over European Union pandemic aid and other key policy issues that were blocking formation of a more solid coalition..

Renzi tweeted that he and his tiny Italy Alive party concluded there was a "rupture" in the uphill efforts to bridge policy differences with the parties that were the other partners in Conte's government.

Mattarella had given the center-left parties in Conte's coalition until the end of Tuesday to see if they could forge a new government with a dependable majority in Parliament.

Renzi put all the blame on the failed effort on the other parties, saying, "We take note of the 'nyet' of the colleagues of the ex-coalition," using the Russian word for "no."

In turn, the populist 5-Star Movement, which was the main partner in both Conte's governments since he came to power in 2018, contended that all Renzi wanted was more power.

"It's obvious that the aim was to obtain more (Cabinet) posts. This was his most pressing" goal in provoking the crisis, said Vito Crimi, a 5-Star leader.

Mattarella on Friday had tasked a parliamentary leader, Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Fico, with guiding and encouraging the potential new coalition partners in a bid to overcome differences and guarantee a new government could be forged to guarantee a dependable majority in the legislature.

Except for Renzi, all the other leaders of the former coalition parties had thrown their public weight behind Conte for a new mandate.

In yanking his support, Renzi had contended that Conte was bumbling the challenge of managing how more than 200 billion euros (about $250 billion) in EU funds and loans would be spent to help Italy recover from the pandemic's damage, especially to the Italian economy.

The government statistical agency ISTAT, reported Monday that nearly 450,000 jobs were lost in the last year.

Particularly at loggerheads were the populist 5-Star Movement, which is close to Conte and is the largest coalition party, and Renzi's small fold.

The 5-Stars have resisted accepting billions of euros in EU loans aimed at shoring up the national health system, aid the populists fear could make Italy beholden to EU dictates such as austerity measures. They also want to keep one of their signature policies — a guaranteed minimum income for Italians with no or low-paying jobs.

Renzi insisted that Italy should take the health system aid from Brussels and disparages the minimum income mechanism as ineffective in jump-starting the Italian economy, which struggled to grow for years before the pandemic struck.

Approaches to reforming Italy's justice system also have put the parties in the potential revived coalition at odds.

Largely caught in the cross-fire has been the center-left Democratic Party, which Renzi led during his 2014-2016 tenure as premier and he broke away from to start his more centrist party shortly after Conte formed his second coalition government in September 2019.

Conte's first government, which took office in June 2018, partnered the 5-Stars with the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini. That coalition collapsed when Salvini withdrew his support in a failed maneuver to gain the premiership for himself. The Democrats, which then included Renzi, replaced Salvini's forces in Conte's second government.

Salvini, whose party has eclipsed the 5-Stars in opinion polls, has been pushing for an early election.