WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden calls the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's chief a "measure of justice for his many victims."
September 28, 2024 at 4:36PM
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
