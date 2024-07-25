WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden begins Oval Office address explaining his decision to 'pass the torch' and end 2024 candidacy.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune