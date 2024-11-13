WASHINGTON — President-elect Trump names Marco Rubio as his pick for secretary of state, setting up ally as nation's top diplomat.
President-elect Trump names Marco Rubio as his pick for secretary of state, setting up ally as nation's top diplomat
President-elect Trump names Marco Rubio as his pick for secretary of state, setting up ally as nation's top diplomat.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 8:00PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in January.