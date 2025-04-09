Wires

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 4:04AM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China.

Wires

Asian shares deepen losses after Wall Street retreats again, with Japan's Nikkei falling almost 4%

Wires

The International Monetary Fund says it reached a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout