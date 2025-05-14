Wires

President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years

President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 7:19AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years

President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years.

Wires

Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children

Wires

Indiana Pacers eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5, advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals