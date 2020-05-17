WASHINGTON – Two top congressional Democrats opened an investigation on Saturday into President Donald Trump's removal of Steve Linick, who led the office of the inspector general at the State Department, citing a pattern of "politically-motivated firing of inspectors general."

Trump told Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday that he was ousting Linick, who was named by President Barack Obama to the State Department post, and replacing him with an ambassador with close ties to Vice President Mike Pence, in the latest purge of inspectors general whom Trump has deemed insufficiently loyal to his administration.

In letters to the White House, State Department, and Linick, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, requested that the administration turn over records and information related to the firing of Linick as well as "records of all IG investigations involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Linick's firing."

Engel and Menendez said in their letters that they believe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended Linick's ouster because he had opened an investigation into Pompeo's conduct. The lawmakers did not provide any more details, but a Democratic aide said that Linick had been looking into whether Pompeo had misused a political appointee at the State Department to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife.

"Such an action, transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability, would undermine the foundation of our democratic institutions and may be an illegal act of retaliation," the lawmakers wrote.

A Pompeo spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Christi Grimm removed May 1 The principal deputy inspector general at Health and Human Services released a report outlining hospital equipment shortages.

Trump's decision to remove Linick is the latest in a series of ousters aimed at inspectors general who the president and his allies believe are opposed to his agenda.

In May, Trump moved to oust Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, whose office had issued a report revealing the dire state of the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A month earlier, Trump ousted Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, telling the leaders of two congressional committees that he had lost confidence in him. Atkinson had infuriated the president by insisting on telling Congress about the whistleblower complaint that prompted the impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The president also took steps to remove Glenn Fine, who has been acting inspector general for the Defense Department since before Trump took office, so that he could not be installed as the leader of an oversight panel intended to keep tabs on how the Trump administration spends trillions of dollars in pandemic relief approved by Congress.

Under law, the administration must notify Congress 30 days before formally terminating an inspector general. Linick is expected to leave his post then.

Linick was spotlighted during the impeachment inquiry when he requested an urgent meeting with congressional staff members to give them copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, signaling they could be relevant to the House investigation into whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The documents — a record of contacts between Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, and Ukrainian prosecutors, as well as accounts of Ukrainian law enforcement proceedings — turned out to be largely inconsequential.

The removals of the inspectors general — and their replacements by the president's allies — are part of an aggressive move by Trump and his top aides against those he considers to be "deep state" officials in many key agencies who are opposed to his agenda.

That effort accelerated in the weeks after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial. Trump viewed the inquiry into his actions related to Ukraine as a "coup" orchestrated by career officials and Democratic politicians determined to bring his presidency to an early conclusion.

Pelosi, who led the impeachment effort, condemned Trump's move to replace Linick. "The late-night, weekend firing of State Department IG Steve Linick is an acceleration of the President's dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people," she said on Twitter.

She added in a statement that Trump "must cease his pattern of reprisal and retaliation against the public servants who are working to keep Americans safe, particularly during this time of global emergency."

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said that the White House move was a "potential coverup" by Trump and Pompeo.

"Congress & @HouseForeign Oversight Subcommittee will hold the Trump admin accountable for any illegal actions and corrupt conduct," Castro tweeted.

The Washington Post and the Associated Press contributed to this report.