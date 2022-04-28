ANNAPOLIS, Md. — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.
The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.
